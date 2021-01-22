"And, then, she took that as in any woman in the world, regardless if you have a stomach or not," Clarkson said of how her daughter River interpreted her explanation

Kelly Clarkson Says She Regrets How She Explained Where Babies Come from to Her Daughter River

A chat about where babies come from between Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River, 6, did not go as planned.

The singer, 38, opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday about how the mother-daughter conversation backfired in a hilarious way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My daughter became obsessed when she was 4 years old about where she came from. And then she started being nervous about death. I was like, 'What is happening?' " she explained.

Clarkson continued, "She was talking about death and all these things, and I wanted her to feel good about not dying, or anything like that and then also, like, 'Well, you were a part of Mommy, so you'll always have me, so even if Mommy dies, you were a part of me.' "

The Voice coach then told her daughter, "'You were in Mommy's tummy, actually. So, you were always a part of me, so that'll never go away. You're from my body, so you carry Mommy on, so, in a sense, Mommy will never die with you because I'm a part of you.' "

That explanation led River to start assuming that every woman was pregnant.

"And, then, she took that as in any woman in the world, regardless if you have a stomach or not, walks up to and goes, 'So you have a baby in there?' It just doesn't matter who it is, she is just very excited that 'Don't worry. If you die, she's still gonna carry you on,' " an embarrassed Clarkson recalled.

She added, "It's, like, you missed the … we shouldn't tell people that they're pregnant."

"Yup, that happened," the "Miss Independent" singer said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody of Kids amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Clarkson shares River and her 4-year-old son Remington with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.