Kelly Clarkson Says It's 'Really Crucial' to Instill Self-Esteem in Her Kids: 'Always Stand Up for Yourself'

Kelly Clarkson keeps it “very real” with all four of her kids, especially 3-year-old daughter River Rose, who just started school.

Though she shares more in-depth conversations about self-esteem and confidence with her older children (husband Brandon Blackstock’s son Seth and daughter Savannah), the singer, who is also mom to 18-month-old son Remington Alexander, has been preparing her toddler for the real world.

“I said, ‘You tell mommy if somebody does anything inappropriate. You stand up for yourself,'” Clarkson told PEOPLE at Variety‘s Power of Women event.

“Even from a young age, I think you should instill that people, your children, should always stand up for themselves or speak out when something is wrong,” the star emphasized.

Clarkson also added that she’s teaching River Rose to look out for others. “Not only for them, what’s happening to them, but maybe somebody in the class who you notice,” she said.

Concluding, “I think if we start it at that young age, and you start molding people and growing to these very elevated individuals that help elevate society. It’s a really crucial time when you have children right now.”

