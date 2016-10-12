Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River bust out some sweet dance moves to raise diabetes awareness

Image zoom



Kelly Clarkson/Twitter

There’s nothing sweeter than a toddler dancing, and Kelly Clarkson‘s little girl River Rose is no exception.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, the “Piece by Piece” singer posted a video to Twitter, showing herself and her 2-year-old daughter in the kitchen, sporting baseball caps and comfy duds, ready to get funky.

“I’ve been dared by Melissa Peterman to do the Diabetes Dance Dare,” says Clarkson, 34. “So I accepted your challenge — so does River Rose, she’s already ready. She’s prepping, this is her warm-up.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“This is totally inappropriate for a 2-year-old!” Clarkson yells jokingly as she and River dance around to the hit ’80s song, doing their part to raise awareness about the fact that an American is diagnosed with diabetes every 23 seconds.

This isn’t River’s first rodeo in being super cute on social media. In July, her mom — who welcomed River’s little brother Remy with husband Brandon Blackstock in April — shared an adorable snap of the tot posing sweetly for the camera in front of a floral backdrop.

“Look out @vogue #riverrose is comin’ for ya!” the proud mom wrote alongside the pic.