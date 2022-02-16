Kelly Clarkson is mom to two kids: son Remington, 5, and daughter River, 7

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She's Quarantining at Home with Her Kids: 'I'm So Broken'

Kelly Clarkson is giving fans an update while quarantining at home with her kids.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old singer video called into her self-titled daytime talk show to chat with guest host Taraji P. Henson about her current situation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Appearing on camera wearing a sleep mask, robe and no makeup, the star teased, "Sometimes women don't rise. Sometimes we fall."

"I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired," said the mom of two. "I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

"I'm not even sick. It's so weird," she continued. "Anyway, we're keeping it safe."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Clarkson, who is mom to kids River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, said that her family has been staying busy by rewatching the hit movie Encanto.

"When I watch a movie with my children, it's like watching three movies," she said with a laugh.

"We're watching Encanto and then you're listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she's memorizing dialogue for a play."

Last month, Clarkson raved about her family's love for the Disney film on Instagram alongside a picture of the film cued up on her TV.