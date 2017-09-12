"It's as if someone was in an accident — they're pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh my God,' " Kelly Clarkson jokes of what she thinks when she sees a pregnant woman

Kelly Clarkson Jokes That She Prays for Expectant Women: Pregnancy Was 'The Worst Moments of My Life'

You won’t hear Kelly Clarkson waxing poetic about the joys of pregnancy.

In a segment for PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, the singer chatted about her kids Remington “Remy” Alexander, 17 months, and River Rose, 3, plus husband Brandon Blackstock‘s son Seth, 10, and daughter Savannah, 16.

And while it’s quite a full house, Clarkson doesn’t miss the time when the headcount was lower — particularly during the times she was expecting. “Anytime I see someone pregnant, I just pray for them,” she says. “[Pregnancy] was literally the worst moments of my life.”

“I’m not kidding — I wish I were that girl that [had good memories of pregnancy],” adds the “Love So Soft” singer, 35. “But no. Nope. Don’t miss it. It’s as if someone was in an accident — they’re pregnant, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ ”

Before she became a mom, Clarkson says she and Blackstock, whom she wed in 2013, used to go out a lot more and that she misses it — but the more homebody mentality just comes with the territory now that they have four kids.

And while Blackstock is great about taking some of the load off her hands, the American Idol season 1 winner admits she’s not the best at reciprocating the favor. “I don’t really say, ‘I got this, you go relax’ often,” she confesses with a laugh.

The stressful parts of parenthood are balanced by some pretty hilarious ones too, though — like a recent episode where River told her mom to “piss off” during her bedtime routine.

“I was like, ‘I’m sorry, what? First of all, we don’t hang out with British people … where did you learn that?’ ” Clarkson recalls. “And she said ‘Harry Potter,’ and I said, ‘Okay, well, that’s Mommy’s fault’ — I owned it for her. I even gave her an out, you know?”