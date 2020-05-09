Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Low-Key Mother's Day Plans: 'I Don't Want to Take Care of One Child'

"I'll let them have a little chocolate and we'll watch some kind of fun movie," Kelly Clarkson says of her favorite Mother's Day memories with her kids

Kelly Clarkson's favorite Mother's Day memories are all about the quiet times with her kids — and their "homemade cards."

"It means more if my kids make me something," the singer tells PEOPLE in an exclusive chat surrounding her recent partnership with Carter's for the company's Month of Mom. "That's the coolest thing I like, their little cards and drawings. And then we end up usually snuggling."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We'll snuggle up and I'll let them have a little chocolate and we'll watch some kind of fun movie," she continues of son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 4, and daughter River Rose, 6 next month. "I just like them being in my arms and just chilling and not working. Because I'm always working, but even in the moments I'm not, I'm a project queen, so I'm always going. It's very hard. ... [I] need to learn how to slow down. I'm so bad at it."

"I've had a couple friends die young and it [shows] you just never know. I just really want to take advantage of every moment," Clarkson says. "So on Mother's Day or any kind of special day like that, I usually have them wrapped up with me in my bed."

"They think it's a really big deal if they get to lay in Mommy's bed and watch a movie, because that's not a normal thing," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson and her kids

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Shares Son Remy's Recent (Sweet!) 'Big Milestone': 'We've Been Working Really Hard'

But as for how she plans to spend the upcoming holiday this Sunday, The Voice coach and daytime talk show host says she's asking husband Brandon Blackstock for the exact same thing she requested in honor of her recent 38th birthday: a little alone time.

"I [told Brandon], 'Look, I don't want to make one meal. I don't want to take care of one child. I don't want to do anything. I want to sit in bed and I want to just relax and I want to read or watch something or do whatever I want to do,' " she tells PEOPLE. "I know it seems funny because everyone's like, 'Oh, we're so isolated [due to the coronavirus pandemic].' But parents aren't isolated."

Clarkson clarifies that she doesn't "mean to make light of" being alone either, though, "because I have a lot of friends that are single that live alone and ... it's emotionally draining, just being by yourself all the time."

"I'm thankful on the other hand that I have people in my house that I can talk to. But for Mother's Day, I'm definitely going to [tell Blackstock, 43], 'Can you just do everything so I don't have to?' " she adds.

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson with daughter River (L) and son Remy Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Brandy's Mother’s Day Anthem "Baby Mama" Is for the Moms Who Don't Get "Credit They Deserve"

Clarkson is currently recording music for her upcoming album — and teases a collaboration "with an artist that I love."

Another person she has teamed up with on her new music? River, who came into her mom's studio before the pandemic while Clarkson was recording her new single "I Dare You" in different languages and simultaneously working with a producer on a new song.

"We build the track and my daughter comes in ... and she's like, 'I want to sing.' So she went in the studio and she just started singing all this random stuff, so she might be featured on my next album," Clarkson tells PEOPLE. "She's very much into, like, 'Why do they want your picture? Why do they want you to sing? Why don't they want my picture? Why can't I sing?' I'm like, 'Oh, Lord.' "

But the star couldn't be prouder of her "crazy cool" daughter: "She's very passionate and can drive me insane, but [I] don't want to break that spirit in her because it's going to do her well later in life."