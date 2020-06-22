"There are moments when you will want to cry so hard — and that's okay!" says Kelly Clarkson, who recently filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Says Motherhood Can Be 'Overwhelming' but That There's 'No Greater Gift'

Motherhood has been quite the ride for Kelly Clarkson.

The singer and talk-show host, 38, recently teamed up with Carter's to host a virtual ShowHER Love baby shower for new and expectant moms. At the event, she shared some of the biggest pearls of wisdom she has learned in being a mom to son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 4, and daughter River Rose, 6 — namely that there is "no greater gift," but that it has its challenging parts, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You are going to be inspired to do all of these magical things with your kids. Do things you've never done before. Try things you've never done before," she advised. "It is such an awesome experience being a parent. I know it can be overwhelming, but it is so amazing. You aren't just molding their little lives — it's changing you in the process, too."

Clarkson also urged moms in the Thursday call to "nap when [their kids]" nap, even though it might be tempting to take that time to get other things done that aren't possible to do when the little ones are awake.

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson hosts the Carter's ShowHER Love event on June 18 Carter's

"We all think, 'No, this is the only time I have something for me.' Don't do it! Take the nap, trust me," said the American Idol season 1 winner during the event, which was also attended by celebrity mom guests including Shawn Johnson East, Jordin Sparks and Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson with daughter River (L) and son Remy in 2018 Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

Clarkson encouraged the group to "let yourself off the hook," whether they are stay-at-home or working moms, as "You are still getting it done, you are still productive. It's just working through time management as a new mom."

"You've got to look at the humor in everything, and in yourself," she went on. "There are moments when you will want to cry so hard — and that's okay! — but just try to laugh and let it go."

One big activity the "Stronger" singer advised the moms at the shower to engage in with their kids is one-on-one story time, saying, "It's so important to read to your kiddos."

"My mama was a teacher, and she really instilled it in me the importance of reading at an early age," Clarkson went on. "As much as you can, read to them."

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson hosts the Carter's ShowHER Love event on June 18 Carter's

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Issues Were 'Exacerbated' Amid Quarantine: Source

Clarkson — who is now back in Los Angeles after social distancing in Montana with her kids, husband Brandon Blackstock and his 13-year-old son Seth amid the coronavirus pandemic — filed for divorce from the music manager after nearly seven years of marriage on June 4.

"She had to work through a lot of hurt from her childhood," a source close to Clarkson, whose emotional 2015 song "Piece by Piece" was written about her father's abandonment and the stability she found in Blackstock, 43, told PEOPLE last week.