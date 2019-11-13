Watch Kelly Clarkson's Kids Remy, 3½, and River, 5, Adorably Grill Jason Momoa About Aquaman

Kelly Clarkson‘s little Aquaman fans have a few fish bones to pick with its star, Jason Momoa.

The actor — who will reprise his titular role in the 2018 DC Comics film’s upcoming sequel — stopped by Clarkson’s daytime talk show on Wednesday, where he was joined by the host’s son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 3½, and daughter River Rose, 5, for a too-cute interview.

After picking River up in a huge hug, Momoa, 40, sat down and answered some hard-hitting questions from the talkative little girl, while the shyer Remy gave the star a couple of high fives but remained quiet.

“Do you know The Little Mermaid?” River adorably asks Momoa to a chorus of “Aww”s from the audience, after being sweetly reminded of her question by Clarkson, 37.

“Ariel? Yes, Ariel’s very sweet, she’s very nice,” Momoa adds, turning to address Remy for the hilarious second part of his answer: “She’s also a redhead. I’m gonna teach you about redheads someday. They’re very passionate!”

Another burning must-know point? “Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?” River asks.

“Everywhere!” the Game of Thrones actor responds jovially after a humorously timed beat, throwing his arms out wide to the laughter of River, Clarkson and the audience.

The Voice coach then asks her son if he has any questions for Momoa, but Remy stays quiet — leading his big sister to encourage him, with an arm around his shoulders, “Hey, you like Aquaman, you watch it! Come on.”

“[He’ll] just chill with Aquaman,” Momoa chimes in, getting closer to the little boy and giving him another high five at the conclusion of their interview.

Jason Momoa with Kelly Clarkson and her kids

Clarkson’s kids are big fans of the DC Extended Universe. In the past, the American Idol alum has been open about River’s love for Wonder Woman especially.

“I’m like, ‘Was that brave,’ or ‘Was that nice, was that kind?’ ” Clarkson told PEOPLE in an April 2018 interview about how she encourages her daughter’s individual growth. “And she goes, ‘I’m not Wonder Woman.’ I’m like, ‘You are Wonder Woman,’ because she loves Wonder Woman … and she’s like, ‘I River. But I’m like Merida, I brave.’ “

As for Remy, Clarkson told PEOPLE that while her youngest is the “sensitive soul” of the bunch (she’s also stepmom to husband Brandon Blackstock‘s two kids from a previous relationship), he’s not afraid to get rowdy with activities.

“You will melt, you will be like, ‘Ugh,’ ” she said. “[But] like our oldest, I think he’s gonna be more the athlete, just like, ‘How can I knock something over?’ He’s like the Tasmanian Devil — anything that can and will be destroyed, is.”