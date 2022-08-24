Kelly Clarkson Says Kids Felt 'Centered' as They Split Time with Her, Brandon Blackstock in Montana

"The kids were with me and with their dad. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana," Kelly Clarkson said of her summer

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on August 24, 2022 01:36 PM
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/Getty

Kelly Clarkson is sharing new details about her summer off with her family.

On Tuesday's episode of Today, the singer, 40, chatted with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly about how she spent her first summer off in over 20 years, sharing that she was in the Montana mountains with her two kids, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"It's obviously been a rough couple of years so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute," said Clarkson, who split from Blackstock, 45, in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. (Their divorce was finalized in March.)

"I literally four-wheeled in the mountains," she said of her summer plans. "I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains."

Asked by Daly if her kids River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6, were there, Clarkson said, "The kids were with me and with their dad."

"It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana," she added. "I felt like the first time my kids felt a little more centered as well."

The American Idol alum also spoke about her kids heading back to the classroom, sharing that this is the first year that her children will be attending the same school.

As for whether they're looking forward to the school year, Clarkson said her son is "very excited about the big playground."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-clarkson/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Clarkson</a>
Courtesy Legoland New York

In June, the "Stronger" singer opened up on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese on Apple Music 1 about writing new music while dealing with the ripple effects of her split from Blackstock and the struggles that came with it.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host said that dealing with the divorce "in the public eye" while balancing motherhood "makes it just a whole different dynamic," but that she's always used songwriting as an outlet for her emotions.

A source told PEOPLE in March that upon finalizing her divorce, Clarkson was ready to move forward.

"Kelly is obviously happy to have the divorce finalized," the insider said. "The kids have always been her main priority through everything. She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she's also busier than ever with her career. She's in a great place."

