Kelly Clarkson and Jewel Bond Over Solo Holidays as Single Moms: 'It's Weird'

Jewel and Kelly Clarkson know a thing or two about splitting holidays with their exes as single moms.

Appearing on the American Idol alum's eponymous talk show on Monday, the Grammy-nominated "Foolish Games" singer, 47, talked about what she does with time on her own when 11-year-old son Kase spends holidays with their dad.

"I've been divorced for seven years, so my ex keeps my son for Thanksgiving and I have him for Christmas and it's really great," Jewel explained of her setup with son Kase and with ex-husband Ty Murray. "But it's a trip to get used to being alone for a holiday like that and all my family are in Alaska."

"But it wasn't too bad," she said with a laugh, joking she was going to "bring the show down" with "tiny violins."

Clarkson admitted it's "weird" when she sends her kids — Remington Alexander, 6, and River Rose, 8 — to be with ex Brandon Blackstock for the holiday.

"It was weird because you've always had a kid there," Clarkson said. "And then all of the sudden, you're alone."

"At first, it's weird and then you're like, 'Okay, I can do things,' " Clarkson said with a laugh. "It's kind of incredible. You do get a little me-time."

Jewel agreed, noting, "I feel like it must be good preparation for empty nest syndrome."

"It forces me to invest and I would do things before I had a child! I suddenly seem to forget what I did. I'm alone and I'm like, 'What did I do? I did things,' " she continued. "But you get better at it."

After being crowned the winner of season 6 of The Masked Singer last December, Jewel returned to the beloved show for one more song in April, joined by her son.

The singer sweetly dueted her song "Hands" with Kase for the Masked Singer's two-hour holiday special. The mother-son duo harmonized with one another as Jewel played her acoustic guitar. At the end of the duet, Kase gave Jewel a big hug and adorably said, "I love you, Mom."

"Aww, honey… I love you too," she replied.

Following the holiday special, Jewel tweeted, "I love singing with my son! I'm legit balling [sic] right now #TheMaskedSinger." She also retweeted a post from The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger who raved over the mother-son performance.