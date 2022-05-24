Kelly Clarkson Explores New Legoland Theme Park with Kids River and Remy — See the Cute Photos!

Kelly Clarkson enjoyed a Lego-filled weekend of fun with her kids.

The singer, 40, brought her two kids, daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 6, to the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen, New York, last weekend to explore the new family theme park.

While at the park, which features more than 15,000 Lego models and rides, the trio snapped a few sweet pictures together, including a shot while sitting in a Lego taxi cab.

The family of three also posed with their hands in the air in front of a large Lego animal display.

The 150-acre space, which opened this year, has an on-site hotel and eight themed lands. As LEGOLAND's biggest-ever resort, the site features more than 50 rides, shows and attractions, which are all designed for kids ages 2-12. Each of the lands is designed to transport visitors into a new world — all built from Lego bricks.

Clarkson shares her two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The pair finalized their divorce in March after splitting in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Earlier this month, the American Idol alum revealed that she "almost broke down" when, in honor of Mother's Day, her family's nanny presented her with a very special gift.

"I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, 'Hey, for Mother's Day, I'm going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want,' " Clarkson recalled to Extra.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host emphasized that part of what made her Mother's Day gift so moving was that, as a working parent, free time is few and far between. "I'm a single mom, right?" she said. "So I'm either at work or with kids."