The River Rose Show! Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Adorably Takes Over Hosting Duties for Her Mom

Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter River Rose might have a future in television!

The singer’s 5½-year-old temporarily took over hosting duties for her mom on Monday, as shown in a heartwarming video shared to The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s YouTube channel.

Dressed in lavender pajamas with a wine glass (of orange juice!) sitting nearby, River asks Clarkson, 37, “Am I going?” before expertly launching into an encouraging message for her viewers that addresses the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and orders for social distancing.

“Hi everybody! I know there’s a ‘snickness’ going around and we can’t be together, but it’s okay, we can still call and we can still … when you’re sleeping, you can still dream about each other and I hope you’re doing fine.”

“And I love you! Bye!” she adorably finished her segment of “The River Rose Show,” blowing a kiss to the camera.

Kelly Clarkson with daughter River and son Remy

River’s presence in front of a camera isn’t surprising, considering her mother has been open over the years about her older child’s independent, commanding personality.

“She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone,” Clarkson, 37, told PEOPLE in 2018. “She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”

Clarkson was encouraging her daughter in her individual growth, too, by helping her answer questions about the person she wants to be — with a couple of strong female role models thrown in for good measure.

“I’m like, ‘Was that brave?’ or, ‘Was that nice, was that kind?’ ” said the star. “And she goes, ‘I’m not Wonder Woman.’ I’m like, ‘You are Wonder Woman,’ because she loves Wonder Woman … and she’s like, ‘I River. But I’m like Merida, I brave.’ She’s very cute, [but] she’s very manipulative because she’s 3.”

Kelly Clarkson's daughter River in 2017

The Voice coach — who also shares son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 4, with husband Brandon Blackstock — added that there’s a “fine line” between helping her daughter feel empowered and making sure she stays within the parenting-rule lines, but that “every mom figures it out” even though they “screw it up” sometimes.

“I love that [River] is very bold, and she’s progressive for 3,” said Clarkson. “She watches Jurassic Park and loves it, and Harry Potter … it doesn’t affect her and she’s just very grown up and very boss.”

“I don’t want my daughter to be a pushover when she’s older. So that’s an awesome thing, it’s an awesome aspect of her character,” explained the star, adding, “At the same time, you also want to have an adult that doesn’t think they’re right all the time. But toddlers are just so egocentric and it’s just a stage that some people don’t grow out of, let’s be real. But mine will.”

