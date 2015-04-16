Kelly Clarkson Brings Daughter River Rose to Her First Hockey Game
River Rose is officially the happiest baby on this planet
Rick Rowell/Disney
The mom shared a couple of sweet pics of the 10-month-old tot at her first hockey game on Wednesday.
In one, River is grinning ear-to-ear as she watches the Nashville Predators game below. “River’s first sporting event!” wrote Clarkson. “She’s so excited!”
In another, she’s decked out in Predators gear, sucking on a pacifier, while dad Brandon Blackstock holds her up for the camera. “River & daddy hanging at the game,” Clarkson captioned the adorable photo.
The singer, whose new album was released in February, may be loving life as a mama, but she knows the importance of making time for her husband.
“I always swore ours would not be a relationship where we have to schedule sex,” the new mama says. “That is never going to happen.”
— Tara Fowler