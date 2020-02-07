Kelly Clarkson Jokes That She Was 'Guilted' by Daughter River, 5½, for Leaving the House

Kelly Clarkson is nailing the work-parenthood balance, but some days are harder than others.

The singer and television personality spoke to reporters on Thursday night at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, where she joked that she “got totally guilted” by her 5½-year daughter River Rose “five minutes ago because I was supposed to be home tonight.”

“But she understands that sometimes we do things for other people and you have to be selfless sometimes, so it’s a good lesson. But we’re really good about it,” Clarkson, 37, said of herself and husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares River and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 3½.

“We are up with them in the morning, we’re there at night and just like normal parents that work 9 to 5 jobs,” added The Voice coach. “We really make a point to have vacation time and really get away from everything. We have a ranch in Montana we escape to.”

While she and her former American Idol judge Simon Cowell don’t swap parenting tips, Clarkson joked that he’s “so soft now” that he has a child. (Cowell, 60, is dad to son Eric Philip, who turns 6 this month.)

“[Parenting] makes you selfless. It makes you really prioritize,” she told reporters. “I think parenting changes you in the best way. It’s made me stronger, but definitely it’s hard. It’s the hardest job out of all the jobs.”

In terms of what she strives to teach her kids about beauty and self-confidence, Clarkson said she wants Remy and River “to embrace who they are and whatever fashion they love and rock that. And maybe somebody might not be into it, but it’s what they love and it’s what sets them apart.”

Clarkson may not be home 24/7, but that doesn’t mean her kids miss out on all the fun that her job brings.

In November, River and Remy visited their mom on the set of her daytime talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show, where River grilled guest Jason Momoa with some burning questions about Aquaman.

“Do you know The Little Mermaid?” River adorably asked in her first question to Momoa, 40, which elicited a chorus of “Aww”s from the audience.

“Ariel? Yes, Ariel’s very sweet,” Momoa answered, turning to address the shyer Remy for the hilarious second part of his answer: “She’s also a redhead. I’m gonna teach you about redheads someday. They’re very passionate!”