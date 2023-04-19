Kelly Clarkson Reveals Daughter River Is Bullied for Her Dyslexia as Henry Winkler Offers Advice

Kelly Clarkson experienced an emotional moment on her talk show this week after Henry Winkler offered some heartfelt advice to her little girl.

The Barry actor, 77, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, where the two talked about Winkler's success as an author, which includes over 30 children's book titles.

"I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she's dyslexic," the mom of two, 40, shared. "And you have told me that you're dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you've written like 40 books and you're dyslexic."

The talk show host went on to explain that daughter River Rose, 8½, was "getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids."

Clarkson admitted she "didn't know how common," the learning difference was, while Winkler pointed out that 1 in 5 children are diagnosed.

"She's part of the tribe!" he said, going on to share a message directly with the second grader.

"River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are," he said, looking directly into the camera, as Clarkson teared up.

Last month, the "Breakaway" singer appeared on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, where she explained that she makes it a ritual to check in on son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and River, and gauge their feelings, one year after she finalized her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, 46.

Kelly Clarkson with daughter River and son Remy in 2022. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"I ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?' " Clarkson said. "Especially the past two years ... it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I'm raising that kind of individual."

The talk-show host continued, "I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.' "

"I think [it's important to be] communicating with them and ... not treating them like an adult, because they're not, but not treating them like a child," Clarkson added. "They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."