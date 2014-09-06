So Cute! Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rocks Out

It’s Garth Brooks‘s littlest fan!

It was only a matter of time before Kelly Clarkson had her baby girl sitting front row at her first concert — and on Friday night it finally happened.

The singer shared a snapshot of 3-month-old daughter River Rose rocking out (complete with her pacifier and bejeweled headphones!) at Brooks and Trisha Yearwood‘s live show. But the country couple weren’t the only ones putting on a stellar performance.

“Got 2 sing with @TYcom tonight in Chicago & watched her and Garth as well! Amazing show! It was River’s 1st concert!” Clarkson Tweeted.

Courtesy Kelly Clarkson

This is the second time Clarkson has showed off her daughter on social media.

After welcoming her first child with husband Brandon Blackstock in June, the proud new mama posted a photo of River sleeping in a stroller.

— Anya Leon