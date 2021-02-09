Kelly Clarkson Admits Co-Parenting with Brandon Blackstock Is 'Tough': 'We're in Different Places'

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about co-parenting amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

In a conversation with Khloé Kardashian on her eponymous daytime talk show, Clarkson, 38, discussed sharing parenting duties for daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with Blackstock, 44, calling the situation "tough" but sharing what they always agree on.

"You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now too," she tells Kardashian, 36, who shares daughter True, 2½, with Tristan Thompson. "It's tough. ... I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

Later in the interview, Clarkson says she and Brandon always "focus on" their kids. "As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board," says the singer.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June. She is also stepmom to Blackstock's children from a previous relationship, Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14.

During a segment on her talk show in November, the "Mr. Know It All" singer reflected on what she learned in 2020, saying, "Even at 38, I feel like I'm always changing and progressing — in a good sense, in a good way — and I always want to make sure I'm being the best version of myself."

"My mom's been telling me since I was a kid: 'You are who you surround yourself with.' You want to make sure you're surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?" she continued.

"People could be bad for you in a certain time," the TV host added at the time. "And I think that everybody just goes, 'Oh, well that means they're bad.' Well it doesn't necessarily mean that, it just means that you're on different paths. And I think that that's okay. Everybody's on a different learning curve, and everybody's learning something different at different times."