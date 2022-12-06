Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards

Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out.

The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home.

"Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm having a date night with my daughter, River Rose. And, Remy, I know you're home, you're not feeling well, baby. But this is cool to get, and thank you Niecy [Nash] for hosting my show while I was sick."

The American Idol alum continued, "This is very cool to get. This is where the people vote, and for the last 20 years that's been my career. This is very important to me and this is why I have career: because y'all have been supporting me for that long...."

She concluded, "Thank you all so much, I'm going to go have ice cream with my baby girl!"

Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC

Clarkson's two kids, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, joined her at her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in September, along with her mom Jeanne.

She recently told Variety about how being a parent to her two young kids changed her approach to busy work days. Clarkson said she recently made the decision to push back the time of her NBC talk show so that she could drop her kids off at school.

"This season, we pushed everything back 30 minutes. I made that call so that I can take my kids to school," she said. "And then my nanny picks them up. At least I have the mornings with them, and then I have nights with them."

Speaking of her experience with "mom guilt," Clarkson said she feels "very fortunate" that she has the "means" to see her kids as often as she does.

"My mom, I did call her once — this was years ago — and I was like, 'Do I see my kids enough?' And she was like, 'Oh, my God, Kelly, you see your kids way more than I saw you!' A lot of people don't have the means, so I'm very fortunate," she said.