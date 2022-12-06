Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards

She gave a shout-out to her 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, who was home sick

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 11:31 PM
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Photo: Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC

Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out.

The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home.

"Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm having a date night with my daughter, River Rose. And, Remy, I know you're home, you're not feeling well, baby. But this is cool to get, and thank you Niecy [Nash] for hosting my show while I was sick."

The American Idol alum continued, "This is very cool to get. This is where the people vote, and for the last 20 years that's been my career. This is very important to me and this is why I have career: because y'all have been supporting me for that long...."

She concluded, "Thank you all so much, I'm going to go have ice cream with my baby girl!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-clarkson/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Clarkson</a> and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC

Clarkson's two kids, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, joined her at her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in September, along with her mom Jeanne.

She recently told Variety about how being a parent to her two young kids changed her approach to busy work days. Clarkson said she recently made the decision to push back the time of her NBC talk show so that she could drop her kids off at school.

"This season, we pushed everything back 30 minutes. I made that call so that I can take my kids to school," she said. "And then my nanny picks them up. At least I have the mornings with them, and then I have nights with them."

Speaking of her experience with "mom guilt," Clarkson said she feels "very fortunate" that she has the "means" to see her kids as often as she does.

"My mom, I did call her once — this was years ago — and I was like, 'Do I see my kids enough?' And she was like, 'Oh, my God, Kelly, you see your kids way more than I saw you!' A lot of people don't have the means, so I'm very fortunate," she said.

Related Articles
kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's Two Kids Attend Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction — See the Sweet Photo!
Kelly Clarkson Variety
Kelly Clarkson Says She Pushed Back Show Time to Split School Pick-Ups with Nanny: 'I Made That Call'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CRUeo0GL1Bn/ kellyclarkson Verified “These aren't the droids you're looking for.” We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney ❤️
Kelly Clarkson Shares Valuable Lesson She's Learned About Motherhood in Therapy
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Ryan Reynolds accepts The People's Icon award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds Thanks Blake Lively for Giving Him 'Strength' in People's Choice Awards Speech
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' from Kim's: 'Such a Control Freak'
Khloé Kardashian Says She's Done Having Kids Now That She Has 'One of Each': 'It's Closed'
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Shares Emotional Post on 20th Anniversary of 'Priceless' 'American Idol' Win
Kelly Clarkson and her children, Remington Alexander and River Rose, visit with Pixar pals Woody and Jessie at the launch of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday. The first-ever Pixar Fest, the biggest Pixar celebration ever to come to Disney Parks, continues through Sept. 3, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Says Kids Felt 'Centered' as They Split Time with Her, Brandon Blackstock in Montana
Kelly Clarkson and children visit legoland
Kelly Clarkson Explores New Legoland Theme Park with Kids River and Remy — See the Cute Photos!
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Spent the Summer in the Montana Mountains with Kids: 'Important to Me to Shut Down'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CRUeo0GL1Bn/ kellyclarkson Verified “These aren't the droids you're looking for.” We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney ❤️
Single Mom Kelly Clarkson 'Almost Broke Down' at Her Nanny's Moving Mother's Day Gift
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Takes Her Kids to Disney World: 'A Magical Vacation'
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She's Quarantining at Home with Her Kids: 'I'm So Broken'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Working on New Music Has Been 'Hardest Thing to Navigate' amid Divorce