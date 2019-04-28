A Family Affair! Kelly Clarkson Brings All 4 Kids to L.A. Premiere of Her Movie UglyDolls

Gang’s all here!

Kelly Clarkson made Saturday’s UglyDolls premiere a family affair, as husband Brandon Blackstock and all four of their children — daughters Savannah, 17, and River, 4, as well as sons Seth, 12, and Remington, 3 — joined the couple at the Los Angeles event.

Clarkson, 37, contributes to the soundtrack as well as voices the upcoming animated movie’s main character Moxy, who learns to love her imperfections and discovers fitting in isn’t the answer to acceptance.

Seth, Savannah, Kelly Clarkson, River, Remington and Brandon Blackstock Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In the “Broken & Beautiful” video, released on Thursday, Clarkson’s daughter River stars alongside the singer, doing her mom’s makeup while the Voice coach gets ready in her dressing room. The music video also shows Clarkson taking the stage with her animated counterpart as she offers a message of empowerment.

“I know I’m superwoman. I know I’m strong,” Clarkson sings. “I know I’ve got this because I’ve had it all along. I’m phenomenal. I’m enough. I don’t need you to tell me who to be.”

The American Idol winner called the UglyDolls track “one of my favorite things that I’ve ever been able to record” — in part because Pink wrote the song.

Clarkson admitted she felt “pretty excited when I got asked to do UglyDolls,” which opens on May 3.

“I love animated films,” she said, “so I was like, ‘That’s rad!’ ”

Clarkson has a busy week ahead.

On Wednesday — just two days before UglyDolls hits theaters — Clarkson will host the Billboard Music Awards for the second year in a row.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.