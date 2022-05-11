Clarkson is mom to two children, 7-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington Alexander

Single Mom Kelly Clarkson 'Almost Broke Down' at Her Nanny's Moving Mother's Day Gift

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRUeo0GL1Bn/ kellyclarkson Verified “These aren't the droids you're looking for.” We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney ❤️

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRUeo0GL1Bn/ kellyclarkson Verified “These aren't the droids you're looking for.” We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney ❤️

Kelly Clarkson is grateful for her nanny's thoughtful Mother's Day present.

The 40-year-old singer and single mom revealed in a new interview that she "almost broke down" last Sunday when, in honor of Mother's Day, her family's nanny presented her with a very special gift.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, 'Hey, for Mother's Day, I'm going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want,' " Clarkson recalled to Extra.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host emphasized that part of what made her Mother's Day gift so moving was that, as a working parent, free time is few and far between.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm a single mom, right?" she said. "So I'm either at work or with kids."

Clarkson was joined in the interview by her American Song Contest co-host Snoop Dogg, who agreed with her on the topic of free time as a parent.

"No one understands how important time is," the rapper responded to Clarkson's heartwarming story.

Snoop Dogg lost his own mother, Beverly Tate, in October 2021, at the age of 70.

RELATED VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Mourns the Death of His 'Angel' Mother with Heartfelt Tribute

When it came to his Mother's Day celebrations this year, the legendary rapper shared that he made sure the day was all about his wife of nearly 25 years, Shante Broadus.

Snoop explained he threw Broadus a "Woman's Day" party, where only she and her fellow mom friends were allowed.

"It was all for her and her girls and that's what you do, get out the way and let 'em have some fun," the rapper said.

Although Clarkson may have forgone the party route for her own celebration, she gushed over the wonderful Mother's Day she was able to enjoy thanks to the "gift of time."