Baby No. 2 has arrived!

Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish has given birth to her second child, her husband Lawrence Faulborn announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The big reveal came in the form on a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s feet and toes, which the newly minted father of two captioned, “#thefamilyjustgottwofeetbigger.”

Giddish, 38, and Faulborn are also parents to son Ludo, who celebrated his 3rd birthday on Oct 5.

Kelli Giddish and husband Lawrence Falbourn's new baby Lawrence Faulborn/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Kelli Giddish Theo Wargo/Getty

Giddish confirmed to E! News in September that she was expecting her second child, while attending the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City, where the 20th season of her NBC crime drama premiered. Her pregnancy was written into her character Detective Amanda Rollins’ season 20 storyline.

This is the second time that the actress had her real-life pregnancy written into SVU. In season 17, while Giddish was pregnant with Ludo, the show explored a controversial plot line where her character became pregnant by her former commanding officer, Lt. Declan Murphy.

Since welcoming Ludo in 2015, Giddish has documented many adorable family moments on Instagram, sharing photos of her son at his first day of school, on vacation and dressing up in a Captain America costume.

“Happy 3rd Birthday to my Hero #spiderman #comiconnyc thanks for the best 3 years of my life,” Faulborn captioned an Oct. 5 snapshot of Ludo dressed as Spider-Man.