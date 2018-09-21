Law and Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Is Expecting Her Second Child

Kelli Giddish has another little one on the way!

On Thursday, the Law and Order: SVU actress attended the Tribeca TV Festival in New York, where the 20th season of the NBC crime drama premiered.

While on the carpet, Giddish confirmed to E! News that she was expecting her second child with husband, Lawrence Faulborn. The couple already share two-year-old son Ludo together, who they welcomed in October 2015.

The 38-year-old mom — who showed off her baby bump at the season premiere in a floral dress — will reportedly remain on the show as Detective Amanda Rollins and will have her pregnancy written into her character’s upcoming storyline.

This would be the second time that the actress has had her real-life pregnancy written into SVU. In season 17, while Giddish was pregnant with Ludo, the show explored a controversial plot line where her character became pregnant by her former commanding officer, Lt. Declan Murphy.

Kelli Giddish Theo Wargo/Getty

Since welcoming Ludo in 2015, Giddish has documented many adorable family moments on Instagram, sharing photos of her son at his first day of school, on vacation, and even dressing up in a Captain America costume.

SVU has been on the air since 1999 and stars original cast members, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, as detectives in the New York Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. Many of the cases deal with sexual assault, rape, and murder crimes, and are often based upon current news headlines.

Other actors have come and gone during the show’s 19-year run, including Christopher Meloni (who played Detective Elliot Stabler for the first 12 seasons), Danny Pino, and most recently, Raúl Esparza. Giddish joined the show in 2011 during its 13th season.

In May, NBC renewed the series for a 20th season, tying it as the longest-running scripted drama in television history. It is also the longest-running scripted non-animated primetime series.

Law and Order: SVU returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.