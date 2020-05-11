Kellan Lutz Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Brittany a 'Happy Mother's Day' After Pregnancy Loss

"I know this isn't the complete Mother's Day we were expecting but you are still an incredible mother," Kellan Lutz wrote

Kellan Lutz is wishing wife Brittany a happy Mother's Day after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss earlier this year.

On Sunday, the FBI: Most Wanted actor, 35, shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing that even though it was not the Mother's Day they had anticipated, they're hopeful next year will be different.

"Happy Mother's Day my love! I know this isn't the complete Mother's Day we were expecting but you are still an incredible mother through and through, who I am forever grateful for, for all the attributes you have from above, and sooooo many more!" Lutz wrote alongside a series of photos of Brittany from her pregnancy.

"I can't wait to have a family of our own and I know we will in God's time! Praying for this for next Mother's Day!" he added. "I love you with all of my heart! Our road hasn't been easy but I know it will be worth it! So proud of you!"

Lutz also shared a sweet "Recipe for a SPECIAL mom," writing that Brittany has "patience," "courage" and a "heartful of love," among other qualities.

In February, the couple — who tied the knot in 2017 — announced to their followers that they had lost their daughter, who was stillborn at six months gestation.

Brittany opened up about the loss in an emotional farewell letter to her unborn daughter that she shared on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself.

"Baby girl,⁣ it was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months," she wrote. "I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks."

"I don't know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will," Brittany added. "You're in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven... your mommy loves you so much. 💔⁣"

A few days after sharing the heartbreaking news, Brittany told her followers that she was still hopeful for the future and one day building a family with Lutz.

"Even though this is so heavy, I have an unexplainable hope and excitement for the future," she wrote at the time. "I'm not ready for another pregnancy right now (not sure when I will be honestly), but I'm excited to heal and move forward and explore this new version of myself."

"This situation didn't make me the person I thought I would become (specifically a mother to a real life baby girl), but it did birth a new version of me," she said. "Truthfully I'm scared and nervous but at the same time really eager to get to know her."

In March, just one month after announcing the sad news, Lutz reiterated this sentiment in his own post on Instagram, telling their fans that after a "season of mourning" he was now "ready to dance."

"We can't wait to try again when the time is right God willing," the Twilight actor wrote, sharing a series of notes the couple had been sent from friends and family, noting that it had been "quite the season in real life."

"@brittanylynnlutz you have been unbelievable during this hard past month! So grateful for you!" Lutz also said, going on to express thanks to anyone who had reached out to them after the loss.

He went on to quote a passage from the Bible about how "there is a time for everything," and told his followers that "I've had my season of mourning and now I'm ready to dance."