Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Gonzales Welcome Their First Child a Year After Pregnancy Loss

"She's here!!!!" Kellan Lutz's wife Brittany Gonzales announced on Friday.

The couple welcomed their first child – daughter Ashtyn Lilly Lutz – on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gonzales, 32, shared three polaroid pictures of herself and Lutz, 32, with their newborn.

"The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away," the first-time mom wrote in the announcement.

She continued, "It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine."

Gonzales announced last February that she had suffered a pregnancy loss when she was 6 months pregnant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her latest post, the Embraced with Grace podcast wrote, "[Ashtyn] ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."

She added, "God redeems. He restores. He never leaves us broken-hearted, we just have to give Him the broken pieces and what He turns it into? Wow."

RELATED VIDEO: It's a Boy! Katharine McPhee and Husband David Foster Welcome a Son

Lutz reposted Gonzales' announcement, adding, "Birth is amazing!!!♥️🙏."