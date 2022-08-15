Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Gonzales Welcome Second Baby, Son Kasen: 'Another Precious Gift'

Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzalez's son is here!

The actor and his wife welcomed their second baby together, son Kasen Lane Lutz, on Wednesday, August 5 at 8:52 a.m., they revealed on Instagram Monday. Baby Kasen weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long at birth.

"We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles 🥰 Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well," the family shared in the joint post. "This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy 🤪"

"Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can't believe that God has given us another precious gift!"

On her Instagram Story, Gonzalez posed with Kasen in her arms and shared some new information about the newborn including that he's a brunette, breastfeeding is going well and that Ashtyn is thrilled to be a big sister.

Gonzalez also shared that she had another cesarean section for Kasen's birth. "Ended up being another C section and this go around recovering has been SO much easier so far so praying it continues."

The newly minted mom of two also thanked "all his IG aunties for their prayers, especially the ones who have been here since the beginning when we couldn't even get pregnant!

"What a journey it's been but gosh what a beautifully redemptive one 😭❤️

The couple first announced they were expecting in February in a sweet reveal video on Instagram. The clip shows Gonzales surprising her husband with her pregnancy news by sending him an iCal invitation with their baby's future due date. The clip then transitions to a photo shoot of the couple with their daughter Ashtyn featuring the little girl wearing a "big sister" onesie.

"2 under 2 in 2022 🙌😍 God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz," the Twilight star, 37, captioned the video.

Gonzales shared the same video on her Instagram page, writing, "2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we're crazy, we say we're crazy BLESSED 😍❤️"

Gonzales announced the previous February that she had suffered a pregnancy loss when she was seven months pregnant.

Prior to Ashtyn's arrival, Gonzales shared an emotional Instagram post reflecting on her previous pregnancy loss.

"This day last year, 1/30/20, in my 7th month of pregnancy, I walked into a drs appointment SO excited to see our girl," she wrote. "Kellan was in NY and I was in LA where our dr was. (He was going to wrap the show & we were going to deliver in LA) I was practically giddy in the drs office and couldn't wait to send him pictures and videos of our daughter."

"Instead, I had to call him and tell him that our sweet girl was with Jesus," she continued. "Even though she was still in my body. Talk about psychological torment."