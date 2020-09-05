Kellan Lutz's Wife Brittany Gonzales Expecting Again After Losing Baby 6 Months Into Pregnancy

"We're pregnant again. If you guys don't know, we are pregnant again," Kellan Lutz announced on Friday

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales are expecting a "little promise baby."

The Twilight star, 35, announced Gonzales' pregnancy on Friday in an Instagram video of the couple reading a devotion.

"Tiny little bump!" Gonzales says in the clip, showing off her belly in an orange dress. "A little promise baby! This is not a drill. This is not a throwback. This is another promise being fulfilled."

"This is real life," Lutz quips. "We're pregnant again. If you guys don't know, we are pregnant again."

Gonzales goes on to explain that her baby on the way was a "surprise" for the couple, before speaking about her journey after losing their unborn child in a previous pregnancy.

"It was a surprise, obviously," she says. "It was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There are hard moments, but ... I went through a lot and I'd still like to share my journey in some way that I can."

"Here we are with another promise," Gonzales adds. "We're so excited."

In February, the couple made the heartbreaking announcement that they had lost their baby six months into Gonzales' pregnancy.

“Baby girl, it was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” Gonzales wrote on her Instagram at the time. "I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will."

"You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven... your mommy loves you so much," she said.

In an Instagram post of his own, Lutz opened up about the loss and called his wife a "wonder woman."

“It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions,” he wrote. “Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level, but grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful!”