The couple is already parents to daughter Ashtyn Lilly, who turns one later this month

Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Gonzales Expecting Second Baby Together: '2 Under 2 in 2022!'

Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales are expanding their family!

The couple is expecting their second baby together, they announced on Thursday with a sweet reveal video on Instagram.

In the clip, Gonzales surprises her husband, 36, with her pregnancy news by sending him an iCal invitation with their baby's future due date. The clip then transitions to a photoshoot of the couple with their daughter Ashtyn Lilly, who turns one later this month, featuring the little girl wearing a "big sister" onesie.

"2 under 2 in 2022 🙌😍 God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz," the Twilight star captioned the video.

Gonzales, 32, shared the same video on her Instagram page, writing, "2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we're crazy, we say we're crazy BLESSED 😍❤️"

Lutz and Gonzale welcomed their first child together on Feb. 22, 2021. At the time, the new mom shared three polaroid pictures of herself and Lutz with their newborn.

"The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away," the first-time mom wrote in the announcement.

She continued, "It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine."

Gonzales announced the previous February that she had suffered a pregnancy loss when she was six months pregnant.

Prior to Ashtyn's arrival, Gonzales shared an emotional Instagram post reflecting on her previous pregnancy loss.

"This day last year, 1/30/20, in my 7th month of pregnancy, I walked into a drs appointment SO excited to see our girl," she wrote. "Kellan was in NY and I was in LA where our dr was. (He was going to wrap the show & we were going to deliver in LA) I was practically giddy in the drs office and couldn't wait to send him pictures and videos of our daughter."

"Instead, I had to call him and tell him that our sweet girl was with Jesus," she continued. "Even though she was still in my body. Talk about psychological torment."