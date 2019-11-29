Twilight Alum Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Gonzales Expecting First Baby: 'Get Here Already!'

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales have something very special to be thankful for this year — a baby on the way!

The Twilight actor, 34, shared the exciting news that the two are expecting their first child together with an adorable Instagram post on Thanksgiving Day.

The sweet announcement comes two years after the couple went public with their marriage on social media for the holiday in 2017.

In the surprise post, Lutz and Gonzales are both sporting sherpa-lined denim jackets and holding up a third miniature version for their newest addition. The couple is seen kissing in the picture as they show off the baby coat to their viewers.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2019,” Lutz began the caption. “So much to be grateful for this year… and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda 🙂 🙏”

He added eagerly, “Get here already 😇!!!! Can’t wait to meet you Little Lutz!”

Earlier in the day, Gonzales hinted at the big news on her own Instagram account.

“2 years ago on this day we had a surprise we shared….” she wrote on her Instagram Story, referencing the couple’s marriage announcement.

Image zoom

“This Thanksgiving we have another surprise…. Hint: it’s probably what you’re thinking,” Gonzales continued in the next photo, which covered up the later-revealed baby denim jacket.

Image zoom

On Nov. 23, 2017, the soon-to-be mom shared a snap of herself and her husband smiling at the camera while holding up “Mr. & Mrs.” passport holders to break the news they had gotten married.

Gonzales also changed her last name on the social media site to Lutz. She couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared what she was most thankful for.

“If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all!!” she wrote in the caption. “While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz❤️Happiest Thanksgiving to you all!! 🦃🍂🌾 What are you thankful for?!”

Lutz also wrote a heartwarming caption, sharing the holiday cheer.

Image zoom

“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all. I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! 🙏Thank you God! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. 😇 🦃Happy Thanksgiving Everyone 🦃!!! What are you grateful for??”

The couple also shared the news on their Instagram stories, with the TV host circling their photo and the actor superimposing emojis of a bride and groom of their faces, writing, “Guess what….”

Lutz confirmed his engagement in early October on Steve, saying, “yup” when Steve Harvey referred to Gonzales as his fiancée, following it with, “she is the light of my life.”

A few weeks later, Lutz told PEOPLE that he and Gonzales wanted a destination wedding.

“We’ve always wanted a destination wedding,” Lutz said, adding that they looked into Puerto Rico, Siesta Key, and Hawaii. “We’ve been traveling to different places, just like when I’m working. We’re up to that step. We love sunsets, so we obviously have to be on the western side to see it. … We’ve just be slowly exploring. It’s not easy to find a Western facing beach that’s right!”