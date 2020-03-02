Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany 'Can't Wait to Try Again' After Pregnancy Loss and 'Season of Mourning'

Image zoom Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales David Livingston/Getty Images

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany are looking towards the future.

Almost one month after revealing they lost their daughter, the FBI: Most Wanted actor, 37, expressed gratitude for all of the love and support they have received.

“A Time For Everything,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of notes, the couple had been sent, noting that it had been “quite the season in real life.”

“@brittanylynnlutz you have been unbelievable during this hard past month! So grateful for you!” he added, while also expressing his thanks to anyone who had reached out to them “as we lost our baby girl who became stillborn at 6.5 months.”

Quoting a passage from the Bible about how “there is a time for everything,” the actor said he and his wife “can’t wait to try again when the time is right God willing.”

“I’ve had my season of mourning and now I’m ready to dance,” he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Kellan Lutz’s Wife Says Emotions Are ‘All Over the Place’ After Losing Baby at Six Months Along

Sharing an update with her followers about how she’s been handling the loss, Brittany previously shared that she’s been working on letting herself feel heartbreak without shutting her heart “to the things that can bring you joy.”

“After tragedy or heartache it can be tempting to shut down so you don’t feel pain. Aka survival mode. But when you shut yourself off to pain, you also shut yourself off to the things that can bring you joy too,” she wrote in a lengthy note on Instagram last month.

“As much as I’m tired of falling apart, and want to be done finding myself crying in a ball on the floor, if I allowed myself to fall into the temptation to shut down, I know I’d be missing those special moments that have made me smile and laugh and feel happy again,” she added. “Like my doctor said the day I found out our sweet baby girl didn’t have a heartbeat anymore: ‘This isn’t the end of your story. This is just a crappy chapter, but you’re going to get through this.’ ”

Although times have been challenging, Brittany has also been open about the reasons she’s continued to feel hopeful.

“Even though this is so heavy, I have an unexplainable hope and excitement for the future,” she wrote three days after sharing the heartbreaking news. “I’m not ready for another pregnancy right now(not sure when I will be honestly), but I’m excited to heal and move forward and explore this new version of myself.”

“This situation didn’t make me the person I thought I would become (specifically a mother to a real life baby girl), but it did birth a new version of me,” she said. “Truthfully I’m scared and nervous but at the same time really eager to get to know her.”