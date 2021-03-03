Kellan Lutz Shares Adorable Selfie with Newborn Daughter Ashtyn: 'Love These Moments'

The Twilight actor's daughter is his first child with wife Brittany Gonzales

Kellan Lutz is loving dad life!

On Tuesday evening, the 35-year-old actor shared a sweet snapshot of himself with his newborn daughter, Ashtyn Lilly.

Seen smiling in the photo as Ashtyn rests on his chest, the new dad captioned the post, "Love these moments 😊." Lutz tagged his wife, Brittany Gonzales, in the post as well.

In the comments section of the snapshot, an array of fans sent some well wishes the Twilight star's way.

"Absolutely nothing better. Cherish these moments, they fly by," one user wrote as another added, "What a blessing... enjoy every moment... congrats to you and your wife."

Lutz and Gonzales, 32, welcomed their first child together on Feb. 22. At the time, the new mom shared three polaroid pictures of herself and Lutz with their newborn.

"The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away," the first-time mom wrote in the announcement.

She continued, "It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine."

Gonzales announced last February that she had suffered a pregnancy loss when she was 6 months pregnant.

RELATED VIDEO: Kellan Lutz's Wife Reflects on Losing Their Baby at 6 Months Pregnant: 'This Is Just a Crappy Chapter'

Prior to Ashtyn's arrival, Gonzales shared an emotional Instagram post reflecting on her previous pregnancy loss.

"This day last year, 1/30/20, in my 7th month of pregnancy, I walked into a drs appointment SO excited to see our girl," she wrote. "Kellan was in NY and I was in LA where our dr was. (He was going to wrap the show & we were going to deliver in LA) I was practically giddy in the drs office and couldn't wait to send him pictures and videos of our daughter."

"Instead, I had to call him and tell him that our sweet girl was with with Jesus," she continued. "Even though she was still in my body. Talk about psychological torment."