Kellan Lutz, Pregnant Wife Brittany Gonzales Reveal Sex of Baby in Sweet Video: 'Can't Wait'

The couple announced in September that they are expecting a "little promise baby" after suffering a previous pregnancy loss

It's a girl!

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales revealed the sex of their baby on the way via a wholesome video posted to her Instagram page Monday. In the sweet clip, the couple express their excitement about having a daughter as Gonzales wears a top that reads "Girl Mama."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey babe, guess what? I love you," the FBI: Most Wanted star, 35, says at the start of the video as he smells a bouquet of flowers while smiling at his wife, who replies, "I love you more."

"I love you most!" the Twilight actor insists before asking, "Hey, what's your sweatshirt say?"

"Just that we're having a girl," she says as she reveals the text on the black-and-white shirt, cradling her belly and barely able to contain her excitement.

"Girl mama!" shouts Lutz, as she says, "I'm so excited!" He quickly agreed: "I'm so excited. We can't wait to meet you!"

Lutz then says "let me see that bump," prompting Gonzales to put her baby bump on display for the camera. "You are beautiful," he tells his wife. "Love you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Brittany Lutz/Instagram

Gonzales captioned the post: "WE LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU COULD EVER IMAGINE BABY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Written & directed by the hottest baby daddy @kellanlutz." Also sharing it on his page, Lutz added, "SO EXCITED!!!! ... And Special DELIVERY in a few months by my one and only @brittanylynnlutz."

"It was a surprise, obviously," she said. "It was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There are hard moments, but ... I went through a lot and I'd still like to share my journey in some way that I can."

"Here we are with another promise," Gonzales added. "We're so excited."

RELATED VIDEO: Kellan Lutz's Wife Reflects on Losing Their Baby at 6 Months Pregnant: 'This Is Just a Crappy Chapter'

In February, the couple made the heartbreaking announcement that they had lost their baby six months into Gonzales' pregnancy.

“Baby girl, it was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” Gonzales wrote on her Instagram at the time. "I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will."