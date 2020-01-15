Dad-to-Be Kellan Lutz Is 'So Excited' to Have a Daughter on the Way: It's a 'Home Run'

Kellan Lutz couldn’t be more stoked to become a dad to a baby girl.

The former Twilight star, 34, stopped by The Talk on Tuesday to rave about how excited he is for new fatherhood when his first child with wife Brittany makes her arrival in May, admitting that the situation feels perfect.

“I’m so excited,” he said. “I have a lot of brothers in my family, same with Brittany, so getting a girl right off the bat? Home run!”

Lutz also opened up about his new series FBI: Most Wanted — specifically the upcoming crossover episode with its predecessor FBI, which will be out this spring.

“Working with Missy [Peregrym], who I worked with on Stick It — my first movie, actually — so happy to work with her, and I love doing crossovers,” the actor said. “So it’d be really fun to do more and more of them as the season [progresses].”

Lutz shared the exciting news that the two are expecting their first child together with an adorable Instagram post on Thanksgiving Day.

In the surprise post, Lutz and Gonzales are both sporting sherpa-lined denim jackets and holding up a third miniature version for their newest addition. The couple is seen kissing in the picture as they show off the baby coat to their viewers.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2019,” Lutz began his caption. “So much to be grateful for this year … and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda 🙂 🙏 Get here already 😇!!!! Can’t wait to meet you Little Lutz!”

The sweet announcement came two years after the couple went public with their marriage on social media for the holiday in 2017.

In a chat with PEOPLE Now this month, Lutz (who played Emmett Cullen in 2009’s Twilight and its four subsequent saga films) said he’s “super excited” about becoming a dad — and his baby girl might be just the beginning.

“I just want a big family,” he revealed. “I come from a big family and Brittany’s an amazing wife, she’s gonna be an amazing mother. I just can’t wait to see what our girl looks like.”

“I think that’s the coolest thing,” the actor continued. “We get to create, and then with all the X and Y chromosomes, you have this lottery ticket of what your child’s gonna look like!”

And surprisingly, the father-to-be isn’t battling any nerves often associated with first-time parenthood. “I’m [just] super excited,” Lutz shared.