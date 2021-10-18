Kellan Lutz Sweetly Carries Baby Ashtyn, 7 Months, on His Shoulders in Father-Daughter Photo

Kellan Lutz' wife Brittany Gonzales recently said daughter Ashtyn is "teaching me as much as I teach her (probably more)"

Kellan Lutz is enjoying quality father-daughter time.

The Twilight alum, 36, carried daughter Ashtyn Lilly, who turns 8 months this week, on his shoulders in a photo shared by wife Brittany Gonzales over the weekend. She played the song "Daddy's Baby Girl" by Jimmy Needham over the snapshot on her Instagram Story.

In September, Lutz announced that he was leaving CBS's FBI: Most Wanted in order to spend more time with his family in California after a year marred by losses, including the pregnancy loss he and his wife experienced prior to welcoming their baby.

"2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system," he shared at the time.

"If 2020 taught me anything it's how important family truly is," Lutz continued. "After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away."

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Brittany called Ashtyn the "sweetest gift" and called her "so happy, independent."

"[She] is teaching me as much as I teach her (probably more), and I'm at the point where I can't remember life without her," the mom added. "Even thinking back to life before she arrived I can see God preparing me to be her mama in every high, hardship and heartache and I'd do it all over and over again to have her here in this moment."