Kelis Shares Why Her Son Really Wants a Baby Brother

Kelis has traded her “Milkshake” days for milk bottles and cookbooks.

The My Life on a Plate author, 36, who is expecting her second child, tells PEOPLE she’s nearly eight months pregnant and due in November.

The singer — who debuted her baby bump at Brooklyn’s Afropunk Festival in August — will be welcoming a little brother for Knight Jones, her 6-year-old son with her ex-husband, hip-hop artist Nas.

“[Knight’s] really excited — like over the moon,” she says. “He’s so excited, which is actually really cute.”

Kelis “waited to start showing” before telling Knight the news “just so that he could actually understand.”

“[He’s] really funny,” the Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef shares. “He’s very grown up about everything. He was like, ‘Congratulations, Mama,’ like a friend [and] patted me on the back.”

She adds, “I was like, ‘We’re going to have another baby in the family,’ so now he’s like, ‘I can’t wait. I’m going to teach him everything’ He’s all about it. He talks to my stomach all day long.”

And while Knight can’t wait for the new addition, he “definitely wants a brother.”

“I think it’s because he thinks they come out ready to play,” Kelis explains. “In his mind, that would be better for him because they could play right away. He doesn’t understand that it’s going to take a while.”

As for handling two little ones? The singer-songwriter isn’t too concerned.

She explains, “I figured once you’ve got one, your life is already so shifted … I’m assuming that you just pick up right there.”