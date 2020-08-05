'Table for 5!' Kelis Expecting Third Child: 'We're Adding One More'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kelis' baby on the way will be the third for the singer and chef, who is also mom to 4½-year-old Shepherd 11-year-old son Knight

Kelis has a bun in the oven!

The singer and chef, 40, is expecting her third child and second with husband Mike Mora, she announced on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of herself holding up a positive First Response Early Result pregnancy test.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Chef Kelis — table for 5 please. We're adding one more! 🤰🏾🖤," Kelis (full name: Kelis Rogers) narrated the reveal of her exciting news.

The "Milkshake" hitmaker went on to touch on the significance of being a Black mother in today's social climate, writing, "There are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love."

"This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates," Kelis said, adding that "self-care has become paramount, particularly in the beginning stages" in her pregnancy. "Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Don't be afraid to look for a team that looks like you and can relate with a level of care that will make you feel your most comfortable," she advised. "It's your right. It's our right. And we must demand not only what’s best for us, but for our community."

"So, I'm so grateful to be able to work with First Response and to announce that a charitable donation to @blackmamasmatter will be made on my behalf," Kelis continued. "@blackmamasmatter is an organization that's working to ensure Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy. Together we can change these statistics, one woman at a time."

The baby on the way will join the R&B songstress's two sons: 4½-year-old Shepherd, whom she shares with real-estate agent Mora, and 11-year-old son Knight, her only child with ex-husband Nas.

Kelis traded her suburban terrace for the simple life in January 2018, listing her Mediterranean-style home in Glendale, California, for $1.885 million, and telling architecturaldigest.com that she was "buying a farm."

She also told AD, "Now that I've got these two boys, I want to control a little bit more how we eat," explaining that her method for healthier diets and an eco-friendly lifestyle is to "grow everything and sustain everything that way."

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals

Kelis and Nas, 46, were previously embroiled in an apparent battle over parental rights when it came to Knight, after Kelis accused Nas of mental and physical abuse in an in-depth interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

In September 2018, the rapper told his side of the story in the form of a series of plain black Instagram posts with lengthy captions that explained his relationship with Kelis — especially in regards to their then-9-year-old son, who was born in July 2009.

"PART 1. The Price I Pay to See My Son," he began before explaining that "a call from Essence about [his] wife doing another sad fictitious story" prompted him to speak out.

He continued in part, "Nothing surprises me anymore, including this … We are a human family and we should be better examples for our son. Why is there even a issue for me to have time with my son. A son needs his father."