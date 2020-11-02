Baby boy is the fourth child for Kel Mitchell, who's also dad to 3-year-old daughter Wisdom and adult children Allure and Lyric

All That and a Baby Boy! Kel Mitchell and Wife Asia Lee Welcome Son Honor Johari-Rice

Kel Mitchell's Good Burger staff just got one member bigger!

The All That star, 42, and his wife Asia Lee welcomed their second child together, a son, on Friday, Oct. 23, they shared on their respective Instagram accounts next to an adorable photo of the sleeping newborn.

"It's my Honor to introduce you to our new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL. That's right my beautiful and amazing Wife @therealasialee gave birth to him on October 23rd," Mitchell captioned his Monday post. "The Mitchell squad loves this new addition to our family!"

Baby boy makes Mitchell a father of four. He's also dad to 3-year-old daughter Wisdom (whom he shares with Lee), plus daughter Allure, 19, and son Lyric, 21.

"God is awesome! This is answered prayer and such a precious gift! I have been smiling ear to ear," Mitchell continued. "So much joy in my heart and household! ❤️🙏🏾 Thank you Jesus!! Thank you Asia! ❤️"

In her own post, Lee wrote, "Please meet our New addition HONOR JOHARI-RICE MITCHELL ❤️❤️❤️," going on in part to call Honor "the sweetest little guy" and say that "Wisdom is sooooo proud to be a Big sister."

Image zoom Kel Mitchell and wife Asia with daughter Wisdom | Credit: Kel Mitchell/Instagram

For the big reveal, the Dancing with the Stars season 28 runner-up enlisted the help of Lee (showing off her baby bump!) and their daughter Wisdom.

"This Dad Is Going to Be a Daddy Again" read Mitchell's shirt as the star began wiping a bathroom mirror along to the song. Lee soon joined in wearing a similar "Mom" shirt before Wisdom got in on the fun too, smiling along with her parents as they pointed at Lee's growing belly.

"IT'S A BOY," the video proclaimed over a blue background at the very end.

Wisdom celebrated her third birthday on July 22, when both her parents used Instagram to post sweet tributes alongside adorable photos of the soon-to-be big sister.

"Guess who turned 3 today!!! Happy birthday Wisdom!!! Daddy loves you so much!!!" Mitchell captioned his snapshot, which showed the toddler posing at a DWTS event in a Minnie Mouse-themed outfit — perhaps a nod to the dancing competition series' famed Disney night?

"Everyone wish my smart and beautiful baby girl Happy Birthday!!! Let the birthday celebration begin!! Love you Princess Wizzy!!! 💗" the actor and comedian continued, adding the hashtags, "#Wisdom," "#cutiepie," "#blessed" and "#proudDad."