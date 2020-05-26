Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee revealed on Instagram Monday that they are expecting their second child together, with a little help from their 2½-year-old daughter Wisdom

Kel Mitchell Reveals the Sex of His Fourth Child on the Way in TikTok 'Wipe It Down' Challenge

Aw, here it goes — again!

Kel Mitchell and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their second child together and Mitchell's fourth total, the All That star announced on Instagram Monday.

For the big reveal, the 41-year-old actor and comedian enlisted the help of his wife (showing off her baby bump) and their 2½-year-old daughter Wisdom to creatively leverage the "Wipe It Down" challenge that has been making the rounds on TikTok as of late.

"This Dad Is Going to Be a Daddy Again" read Mitchell's shirt as the star began wiping a bathroom mirror along to the song. Asia soon joined in wearing a similar "Mom" shirt before their daughter got in on the fun too, smiling along with her parents as they pointed at Asia's growing belly.

"IT'S A BOY," the video proclaimed over a blue background at the very end.

Mitchell — who finished in second place on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars and is also dad to daughter Allure, 18, and son Lyric, 21 — tied the knot with Asia in 2012.

"I enjoy living this life," the actor told PEOPLE in 2015, sharing that he previously felt like he'd "hit a wall" and was "lost and looking for answers" after his show Kenan & Kel, so he turned to faith to guide him.

"I don't let things frustrate or worry me anymore. I don't do that because I have peace in my heart. I have God," Mitchell added.

He and Asia revealed their first baby together on the way in February 2017 with a cheeky nod to his All That "Good Burger" sketch and subsequent 1997 spin-off film.

"We have a bun in the oven!" he captioned a photo on Instagram of himself and his wife decked out in Good Burger attire, paying tribute to Mitchell's character Ed.

Lee was baring her adorable baby belly and holding a bottle of orange soda — no doubt a nod to Mitchell's Kenan & Kel character, who notably loved the drink.