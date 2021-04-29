Kel Mitchell Shares Adorable Video Blow-Drying Daughter Wisdom's Braids: 'Love These Moments'

Kel Mitchell is always looking out for his kids.

On Wednesday, the All That star, 42, posted an adorable video to Instagram in which the dad of four helps daughter Wisdom, 3, blow-dry her hair after she accidentally got her braids wet during a bath.

In the sweet clip, the actor makes sure to dry each individual braid so that his daughter doesn't have to go to sleep with wet hair. As he stands behind his little girl, whom he shares with wife Asia Lee, Wisdom sings a song to herself.

"A Dad's gotta do what a Dad's gotta do," Mitchell begins the caption. "Wisdom took her shower cap off and dipped under the water during her bath time and got her braids wet, her hairstyle that @therealasialee did for her still looks good so I just needed to dry it, can't have her go to bed with wet hair. So I'm drying each braid."

"Love these moments," Mitchell raves, teasing that he has "[no] idea what song she is singing though. ♥️🤣 🛀"

Along with Wisdom, Mitchell shares 6-month-old son Honor Johari-Rice with Lee. He is also dad to daughter Allure, 19, and son Lyric, 21, from his previous marriage to Tyisha Hampton.

Back in December, Mitchell spoke to PEOPLE about having a full house, and how his older kids have been getting along with baby Honor.

"[Wisdom's] kinda getting used to it 'cause now it's like, 'Okay, I'm a big sister now. He's getting some of my attention. What's going on?' So we've been helping her get through that by her helping us," Mitchell said. "So it's like, 'This is for the baby — grab this for the baby.' She's been excited to do that."

As for the seasoned older siblings, Allure and Lyric, "They're loving it," Mitchell told PEOPLE, joking, "Now with the older ones, you have someone who can babysit, as well!"

Mitchell's favorite part about fatherhood, he revealed, is simply watching his kids grow, "because every child is different and you have to spend time with them each individually and learn them."