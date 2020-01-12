Keke Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child, Son Ke'Riah: We 'Are Blessed'

Image zoom Keke Wyatt Omar Vega/Getty

Keke Wyatt is a mother of 10!

The R&B singer, 37, and her husband Zackariah Darring welcomed their first child together. “My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring,” the new mom announced on Instagram Sunday.

“He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood,” Wyatt added.

Along with a photo of her newborn son, the star shared a nude mirror selfie of her baby bump before giving birth.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Gang’s All Here! The Marleys, Van Der Beeks, and More Celebs Who Have Really Big Families

Wyatt revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram in October, posting a slideshow of photos from a maternity shoot she did that showed her lying in a bathtub filled with red rose petals in one image, cradling her baby bump in a blue sequin dress in another shot and posing in a pink lace dress in an additional image.

“My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy! We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family,” Wyatt captioned the snapshots, adding that she will soon be releasing a YouTube series about her life called The Keke Show.

“You will see me balancing wife, mommy and artist!!! Trust me … it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars,” the star concluded her announcement post.

Wyatt married Darring last year following her divorce from husband Michael Ford (with whom she shares her nine older children, including one from her previous marriage to husband Rahmat Morton) in 2017.

In September 2017, Wyatt announced their divorce in a heartbreaking video on Instagram, captured by TMZ, tearfully explaining that she was eight months pregnant at the time and one of her sons was battling cancer. (As of November 2018, her son was cancer-free, she told TMZ.)

The singer and Darring celebrated their bundle of joy on the way in early November at a winter-wonderland-themed baby shower, designed by Nieca Moore and coordinated by Erin Jackson.

The party, which took place at Atlanta’s Nouveau Bar & Grill, was attended by Wyatt’s “children, brothers” and “mother Lorna Wyatt” as well as her “sisters in music” including Tameka “Tiny” Harris, according to an Instagram post featuring photos from the shower.