Keke Wyatt Announces She's Expecting Her Tenth Child: 'We Are Excited'

Keke Wyatt is expecting baby number 10!

The singer, 37, announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, writing, “My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!”

“We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family,” she continued, adding that she will soon be releasing a YouTube series about her life called The Keke Show.

“You will see me balancing wife, mommy and artist!!! Trust me… it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars,” Wyatt concluded the post.

Alongside the caption, Wyatt shared a slideshow of photos from a maternity shoot she did, which shows her lying in a bathtub filled with red rose petals in one image, cradling her baby bump in a blue sequin dress in another shot and posing in a pink lace dress in an additional image.

Wyatt married Darring last year following her divorce from husband Michael Ford in 2017.

In September 2017, Wyatt announced their divorce in a heartbreaking video on Instagram, captured by TMZ, tearfully explaining that she was 8 months pregnant at the time and one of her sons was battling cancer.

In November 2018, Wyatt revealed to TMZ that her child is now cancer-free.

In total, Wyatt and Ford have nine children together, including one from her previous marriage to husband Rahmat Morton.

Wyatt and Morton got married when the singer was just 18 and divorced in 2009.

Over the years, Wyatt has been candid about balancing her career and motherhood.

In 2017, Wyatt told The Christian Post, “I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it’s a gift of mine.”

“That’s one of my many gifts [and] talents. It can be difficult, but when you love something and are passionate about it, it’s not really that hard,” she told the outlet.