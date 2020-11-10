"NO MORE CANCER!!! GOD HEALED MY BABY!!!" the R&B singer shared in her new YouTube video

Keke Wyatt Opens Up About Finding Out Her Son Had Cancer and How She First Knew Something Was Wrong

Keke Wyatt is recalling a scary time in her life as a mother.

The R&B singer, 38, opened up about her son Rahjah's cancer diagnosis and his subsequent treatment during a candid conversation with the 18-year-old in a new YouTube video, sharing that she "couldn't believe it" when she first heard the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wyatt — who welcomed her 10th child in January — said in the clip that she initially suspected Rahjah had "a horrible problem when we went to Six Flags" and the teenager "sat in one spot at the park and was like, 'Mom, I literally can not move.' "

Rahjah had to be carried out of the amusement park that day, according to the R&B Divas: Atlanta star.

"You couldn't walk. You couldn't do anything," she recounted to her son in the YouTube video, to which Rahjah replied, "Because I was dying! I was literally dying and we didn't know."

Image zoom Keke Wyatt's son Rahjah | Credit: youtube

Rahjah went on to say that he lost his appetite during that difficult time, promoting concerns from his family and doctor.

"You dropped weight drastically," Wyatt recalled to her son. "[The doctor] was like, 'Okay, let's just run some blood. Let's just check some blood, tests some blood and see.' "

The "Sexy Song" songstress said she learned that Rahjah had leukemia during a late-night phone call with her son's doctor, who asked that the teen be rushed to the hospital immediately after the physician "found some things in his blood" that concerned the medical staff.

"I said, 'What is it? Like cancer or something?' " Wyatt remembered asking the doctor, explaining that she "was being dramatic" in the moment. "And she said, 'Yes.' Honey, my butthole fell on the floor."

"My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn't believe it," she continued. "I said, 'What kind of cancer?' And when she said leukemia, honey, my teeth literally started chattering."

Rahjah is now cancer-free.

"NO MORE CANCER!!! GOD HEALED MY BABY!!!" Wyatt captioned the video.

In the 23-minute clip, which documented Rahjah visiting his doctor, Wyatt also spoke about the daunting time when her son had suffered multiple seizures while hospitalized. The star recalled doctors calling the incident a "code blue" because Rahjah's brain "had swelled up."

"Man, that's crazy. Whenever something happens with you, the whole hospital pops up at your door," she told Rahjah. "Everybody had something to do on you. That was the scariest crap I had ever been through in my life."