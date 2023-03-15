Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares New Photo of Their Baby Boy at the Doctor: 'Worth It'

Keke Palmer's boyfriend is enjoying daddy duty.

Darius Jackson, who shares son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton with the Emmy winner, posted a new image of the 2-week-old newborn.

In the sweet snap, baby Leo is seen gazing into the camera while lying on top of an exam table at a doctor's office, rocking a cozy white sherpa onesie.

Referencing Leo's calm expression, the proud dad wrote, "These still moments be making all the other moments worth it 🙏🏽"

Jackson and Palmer, both 29, announced Leo's arrival on Feb. 27.

Just 48 hours after entering motherhood, the Nope actress excitedly shared some of their first family photos together on Instagram after welcoming their newborn son.

"Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

In the first slide, she shared a snap of what the couple looks like after "only 48hrs of being parents!" In the next slide, she shared a video of herself singing "Someone" by El Debarge to Jackson in the car after he included the track in some playlists for her when they started dating.

"We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" Palmer wrote.

Palmer also shared some photos of their family of three in the hospital after welcoming baby Leo, including close-ups of their little one's face.

"I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha," she wrote, adding, "I'm just playing, my baby face is on this slide ... And this slide."

Palmer has been candidly sharing her journey of motherhood since welcoming Leo.

Earlier this month, she proudly posted a video of her mastering a swaddle technique, wrapping her son in a blanket. Palmer, who showed off her natural beauty with a messy bun and fresh face, mouthed the words to Mariah Carey's song "It's a Wrap" and captioned the cute moment, "It's a WRAAAAP for my baaaaby 😅😍"

Palmer revealed she was pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in December.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her growing baby bump on the Studio 8H stage.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Palmer added: "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."