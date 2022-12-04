Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in 'SNL' Sketches

Keke Palmer revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue over the weekend

By
Published on December 4, 2022 01:20 PM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC); Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Photo: Will Heath/NBC; Darius Daulton/Instagram

Keke Palmer is bumping along!

Over the weekend, the actress, 29, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, where she revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her opening monologue.

Midway through the show, Palmer received some support from Jackson on social media when he shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner outing.

"2023 ❤️," he wrote alongside an image of Palmer that showed her growing stomach prominent under a brown sweater dress.

Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Darius Daulton/Instagram

During her SNL hosting gig, Palmer let her baby bump play a role during two sketches — once in a Kenan and Kel reboot sketch with Kenan Thompson, and another as a mother who goes to an ultrasound appointment to check in on her rambunctious twins.

In her sketch opposite Thompson, 44, Palmer played Kelly in a behind-the-scenes documentary that showed how she convinced the SNL veteran to do the show, which she wanted to have a more dramatic spin on it than the original 1990s series.

At one point, after Thompson's character yells at Palmer's, she breaks down in an emotional moment and tells him, "Don't yell at me, cause guess what? I'm pregnant with your baby." The scene prompts Thompson to admit in a confessional-like setting, "Keke was gunning for an Emmy Award, so she wanted gritty, dramatic moments in it."

Meanwhile, in the other sketch that aired later in the evening, Palmer played a mother expecting twins who take part in some less-than-healthy habits, including smoking in the womb and ordering fish food products from McDonald's.

During her opening monologue, Palmer teased that there were "some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' " before she "set the record straight" and revealed she is indeed expecting, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her bump on the Studio 8H stage.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Palmer added: "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

SNL will return on Dec. 10 with Steve Martin and Martin Short as hosts and Brandi Carlile as musical guest.

