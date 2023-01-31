Keke Palmer Teases the 'Nice, Natural' Name She and Darius Jackson Picked for Their Baby Boy

Keke Palmer talked about considerations around her naming her baby on her podcast, Baby, this is Keke Palmer

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 05:11 PM
Keke Palmer New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer is giving fans some hints about the name of her baby boy on the way.

Chatting on her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer on Tuesday, the Nope actress, 29, shared updates on her pregnancy and teased the name she and boyfriend Darius Jackson have decided on for their son.

"We're not saying the name, but the name for us - it gives American. It gives Black American storyline," Palmer said.

"We want it to just be like — we're not going for anything too unique. It's not about to be Stone and Sand. It's just like a nice natural [name]," the mom-to-be explained.

Palmer also addressed jokes that she could name her baby after her Nickelodeon character, True Jackson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty

"You know what's so funny is when we first started dating, it's so hilarious. Derek's brother was like, 'Yo, you know, you guys been dating for a minute. That'd be crazy if y'all get married and you turn her into a True Jackson,'" she recalled.

Palmer continued, "So we said, when we do, we said, when we do our wedding cards, that's when the True Jackson moment will shine. We'll do the wordplay for those invitations."

"But we are like, we can't name the baby True Jackson. That's too much of a joke," she continued. "Yeah, that's too much of a novelty. It's too much of a novelty."

Keke Palmer Darius Jackson Maternity shoot https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_IvkHsMBv/. Credit: Dalvin Adams
Dalvin Adams

On Saturday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of a recent maternity photoshoot. In the shots, she cradled her growing bump as she smiled at the camera.

"A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play," she captioned the series.

"The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there's a prince, who's soon to arrive!" she continued, concluding with a blue heart and a praying emoji.

Related Articles
Keke Palmer Darius Jackson Maternity shoot https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_IvkHsMBv/. Credit: Dalvin Adams
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot Ahead of Son's Birth
Keke Palmer Reveals the Sex Of Her Baby
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way with Darius Jackson — Watch!
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reflects on Learning How to 'Take It Easy' as She Enjoys Babymoon
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She's Feeling 'Good' amid Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is a Warrior'
keke palmer
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She 'Can't Wait' to Meet Her Baby: 'I'm Very Excited, Nervous and Curious'
Keke Palmer Reveals the Sex Of Her Baby
Keke Palmer Is Pregnant with Her First Baby! See All Her Baby Bump Pics So Far
Keke Palmer pregnant
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Baby Bump in New Photos for 'W Magazine' 's Best Performances Portfolio
Keke Palmer New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump in Sparkling Silver Gown — See the Look!
https://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/?hl=en. Courtney Robertson Preciado/Instagram
'Bachelor' Alum Courtney Robertson Is 'Currently Deciding' on Baby No. 3: 'Leaning Towards Yes'
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shares Ultrasound as He Thanks 2022 For 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Who Is Keke Palmer's Boyfriend? All About Darius Jackson
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She and Her Baby Are 'Already Doing It All Together' After Hosting 'SNL'
Keke Palmer Baby Bump. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton /Instagram
Pregnant Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Kisses Her Baby Bump in Cute Clip: 'Mom n Dad'
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reflects on Learning How to 'Take It Easy' as She Enjoys Babymoon
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shares Photos from Babymoon as She Reflects on Learning to 'Take It Easy'
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Jokes She 'Found the Cure to Acne' as She Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC); Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in 'SNL' Sketches