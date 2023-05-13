Keke Palmer Shares Sweet Video with Baby Son Leo Promoting Her 'Big Boss' Album: Watch

Keke Palmer's biggest fan is excited for the rest of the world to hear her new album.

The actor and musician, 29, released her LP Big Boss on Friday and shared a silly voice-over clip of what could easily be her 3-month-old Leo's reaction on Instagram (if he could talk, of course).

"Today's the day baby boy, Big Boss is coming out," Palmer said in the clip, before a voice-over of her son added, "Finally, now the kids can hear the songs I've been boppin' to for months, in and out of the womb."

In the clip, Palmer's child wears an orange Hawaiian shirt and a pair of cargo shorts, as the singer explains that the album "has been a labor of love, just like when I gave birth to you, little one."

"Wow lady, my labor was a breeze compared to the work you put into this album, but if you say so," the baby, voiced by Tony Baker, responded.

"Just remember, you come first in life, always angel," Palmer said, before little Leo responded in Baker's voice, "Oh mama, I love you too. For the love, can we eat lunch now. I'm peckish af."

As for what was on the menu, Palmer said, "It's just breast milk again but this time it's straight from the source"

"Oh lord, mama, not the jokes," the baby concludes. "It's okay to hold back sometimes, lady."

Palmer shares Leo, full name Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, with Darius Jackson and first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. During the show, she announced that she was expecting the baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her jacket to reveal a bump.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Since the hilarious fake exchange between Palmer and Leo on Instagram this week, the musician has indeed shared her latest album with the world, telling PEOPLE that the project had her "stretching all my wings at once."

The album was shared alongside a self-written film that marks Palmer's directorial debut and chronicles her journey in the music industry, even touching on instances of sexual harassment.

"Even when I think about Nope, all the different things that I was able to do in that, I think I'm somebody that really enjoys to showcase all that stuff and have fun with those different skills," Palmer said. "I feel like Big Boss was just an opportunity for me to bounce everything off of one another, which was great."

Released on Palmer's very own streaming network KeyTV, Big Boss also start Palmer's mother as herself, with the film revealing that her career placed pressure on their bond at one point. "It definitely started with me being able to really just create boundaries, speak up and talk about what I'm not okay with and when I need a break and, 'Hey, let's not talk about work right now,'" Palmer shared. "I think a big part of it is learning how to actively separate space for me to be normal and me to be this working talent because the lines get blurred when family dinner can easily turn into a business meeting."

"So, it's learning how to say, 'Hey, no, this is the thing,' and it's just as important for her as it is for me. We're both so similar, so it's not even like she wanted to or was trying to do some of these things, it just kind of happened because that's what we were living, eating and breathing," Palmer continued. "It's been a journey for us both to learn how to separate it, and I think she's done a great job."

As for what she hopes fans can learn from her latest artistic effort: "I just hope that they take from it that it doesn't have to start with the team, it just has to start with you, and that's enough. If you do that, then you'll get where you're trying to go. Remember that your voice counts, and your voice is the main voice that matters. Never let anything else come between that."