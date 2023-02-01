Keke Palmer Reveals 'Funny' Way She Found Out About Pregnancy with Boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer didn't think she was pregnant at first — until boyfriend Darius Jackson found out otherwise.

Speaking on her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer on Tuesday, the Nope actress, 29, revealed the unconventional way she found out she was expecting her first baby with Jackson.

"It's so funny because how I found out was actually Darius," she shared. "Randomly I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant. Like the period thing didn't even happen yet. Maybe this is the time."

"So I took the test and it came back negative ... I didn't have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash," she continued.

The star said she then went out with a friend for dinner when she then got a text from Jackson asking her when she took the test along with a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

"I didn't wait long enough!" Palmer exclaimed. "And I'm like, 'I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.' And he said, 'Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I'm buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.' "

Palmer said as soon as she came home, she took the 10 tests back-to-back and they all came up positive.

Jackson then chimed in to "set the record straight" and tell his side of the story.

"I was not digging in the trash can... the cleaning lady, she just emptied out the trash. So, when I went to the bathroom, I only just see one item inside the trash and it was the pregnancy test," he explained. "Then I just see the line and it was not even faint. It was actually a very thin line, solid straight."

He said he felt like he was in a "rom-com movie" as he proceeded to go to Target and buy "all the pregnancy tests."

"We had them lined up. I had like, two, three bottles of water ready for Keke when she came back, drinking a bunch of water," Jackson recalled. "And then during the next two hours, [the tests] just kept [being] positive, positive, positive, positive."

The Illinois native first announced her exciting pregnancy news while making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in December.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."