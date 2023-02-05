Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Off Baby Bump as She Dances in Her Underwear: 'Good Morning, Y'all'

"Happy Sunday from me & the bump," wrote Keke Palmer on Instagram, sharing a video of herself dancing around

Published on February 5, 2023 05:23 PM
Keke Palmer Underwear Dance. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoScdA4gygc/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Keke Palmer/Instagram
Photo: Keke Palmer/Instagram

Maternity is Keke Palmer's jam.

The pregnant Nope star, 29, was glowing as she started her morning with a dance in her underwear, showing off her growing baby bump while getting down to "They D*cking" by Lil Boosie in a video she shared Sunday on Instagram.

"Good morning, y'all!!! Happy Sunday from me & the bump," Palmer wrote in the caption.

She appeared to be in her glam for the day, as she wore a chunky pair of eyeglasses and ran her fingers through her long hair. Palmer, who has been known to bust a move with her unborn baby, let her glistening belly breathe in a nude bra and underwear set.

Palmer revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

The mother-to-be previously revealed they're expecting a baby boy, and they've picked a name for him that "gives Black American storyline."

Palmer said she's "very excited, nervous and curious more than anything" about becoming a mother for the first time, as she spoke to Page Six last month: "Because it's one of those things that no one can really prepare you for."

"More than anything, I can't wait to get my hands on my baby," she said, noting that she's had to "slow down" amid her pregnancy.

"I'm a naturally fast-paced person," added Palmer. "For me, life is going at least 90 miles per hour, that's me cruising. So yeah, I think in general, whether it's the holidays or this transition I'm having in my life, slowing down is definitely not something that comes naturally to me."

