Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She 'Can't Wait' to Meet Her Baby: 'I'm Very Excited, Nervous and Curious'

Keke Palmer is excited to meet her baby.

The Nope actress, 29, opened up to Page Six at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards about her feelings in anticipation of the birth of her first child.

"I'm very excited, nervous and curious more than anything because it's one of those things that no one can really prepare you for," Palmer said.

"More than anything, I can't wait to get my hands on my baby," she added.

Palmer, who revealed on Saturday Night Live last month that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, also told Page Six that she's had to "slow down" a bit since her pregnancy.

"I'm a naturally fast-paced person," she said. "For me, life is going at least 90 miles per hour, that's me cruising. So yeah, I think in general, whether it's the holidays or this transition I'm having in my life, slowing down is definitely not something that comes naturally to me."

During her SNL opening monologue, as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly, the actress said, "There are some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!"

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Since the revelation, Palmer has been sharing more and more snippets of her pregnancy on social media. On Christmas Eve, she showed off her bare baby bump in a cute boomerang with Jackson posted to his Instagram Story, where he kissed her pregnant belly. "Mom n Dad," he wrote on the clip.

Palmer also put her pregnant belly on display in another video during the holidays, lip-syncing to a spirited pregnancy monologue by Leora Byrd while wearing a white tank top pulled up above her baby bump. "Merry Christmas!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Jackson also reflected on the couple's exciting year together in a photo carousel on Instagram last week. The post included pictures of Jackson on vacation with Palmer, where he could be seen scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoyed a swim on their trip. He also shared an ultrasound photo showing their baby's side profile.

"To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽," Jackson captioned the sweet series of photographs.