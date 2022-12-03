Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut

The Nope actress has mainly kept details of her relationship with boyfriend Darius Jackson under wraps

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on December 3, 2022 11:45 PM
The World Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" - Arrivals
Photo: JC Olivera/Getty

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom!

The actress, 29, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, she revealed while hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend for the first time.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed, ripping open a long gray jacket to reveal her growing baby bump on the Studio 8H stage.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Palmer added: "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

Palmer has mainly kept details of her relationship with Jackson under wraps. When appearing on The Tamron Hall Show last November, she opened up about becoming "Instagram official" with Jackson, though the photos with her boyfriend are no longer on her page.

"It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

"It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not," Palmer added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Darius Daulton Jackson and Keke Palmer attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Speaking about Jackson, Palmer noted that he's "very industry-adjacent."

"I've always been somebody that hasn't wanted too much industry stuff in my life, he's very industry-adjacent, meaning he understands it but that's not what he's about," she explained.

That same month, the Nope star shared a video on TikTok with Jackson in which she held up a fan to seemingly hide her and her boyfriend kissing. "Lady miss takes what she WANTS😏," she wrote with the clip.

Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

In March 2020, Palmer spoke to Harper's Bazaar about why she likes to keep her dating life private.

"I don't really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don't know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?" she told the outlet. "Yes, I'm a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends."

Related Articles
Angela Bassett ; Keke Palmer
Angela Bassett Reacts to Keke Palmer's Hilarious Impression of Her: 'You Do a Great Job'
Fedna Jacquet Pregnant, Fedna Jacquet, Ain’t No Mo
Fedna Jacquet Is Experiencing a Dual Broadway Debut, Revealing She's Pregnant: 'We're Making History'
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actor Keke Palmer and Whoopi Goldberg attend the Chromat AW18 front row during New York Fashion Week at Industria Studios on February 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Chromat)
Keke Palmer Gets Real About Sex, Dismissing a 'Porn'-Style 'Happy Ending' and Sharing Whoopi Goldberg's Advice
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Says She Felt 'Trapped' by Nickelodeon Fame: 'Like I Was Walking Around in a SpongeBob Suit'
Bling Empire Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals She Is Pregnant. Credit: Kelly Mi Li /Clearblue
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm Really Excited'
Keke Palmer Says She Wants to Team with Will Smith for a Comedy: 'I'm Ready to be Kirstie Alley'
Keke Palmer Says She Wants to Team with Will Smith for a Comedy: 'I'm Ready'
Keke Palmer in UGGS
Keke Palmer Kicks Off New UGG Campaign — and Reveals She's Owned Over 50 Pairs
CLAIM TO FAME - “Truth Or Dare” – Before one of the three finalists is crowned champion, a shocking twist brings familiar faces back to the house who attempt to influence the game one last time. The final challenge is the classic game of Truth or Dare, where the stakes have never been higher as the winner automatically receives a spot in the top two. Strategy and tough decisions make for the most revealing challenge yet, ultimately ending in a tie and forcing a head-to-head dare to declare the winner. Alliances continue to be tested, and more secrets than ever are shared; but in the end, only one competitor outsmarts the rest, earning their own “Claim to Fame” and taking home the $100,000 prize. The season finale of “Claim to Fame” airs on a new night, TUESDAY, SEPT. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
'Claim to Fame' Winner Shares What's Next and What Their Relative Has Taught Them About Fame
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNkAtpse2m/ daisylowe Verified We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!! I said fuck yes… i am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️ 5h
Daisy Lowe Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Jordan Saul: 'Bursting at the Seams with Happiness'
Sarah Herron
'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Following IVF Journey
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram . Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Baby with Actor Tom Pelphrey. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlnNuMvQkV/.
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'
keke palmer, zendaya
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Online Career Comparisons to Zendaya: 'Been a Leading Lady Since I Was 11'
Keke Palmer Gets Emotional Over Acne Struggles in Vulnerable Make-Up Free Instagram
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Acne Struggles in Vulnerable Make-Up Free Instagram: 'I'm So Tired'
Hunter McGrady is Pregnant with Baby No. 2
Hunter McGrady Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband: 'Feeling All the Emotions'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hannah Young/Shutterstock (12809085do) Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Molly Mae x PrettyLittleThing new collection debut, Londoner Hotel, London, UK - 16 Feb 2022
'Love Island UK' 's Molly-Mae Hague Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Tommy Fury: 'Can't Wait'
teyonah parris baby
Teyonah Parris Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband James: 'Very Excited'