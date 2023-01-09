Keke Palmer Is Pregnant with Her First Baby! See All Her Baby Bump Pics So Far

Keke Palmer has been enjoying her pregnancy journey since announcing in December that she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first child together

Published on January 9, 2023 04:00 PM
01 of 08

Surprise Reveal

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Will Heath/NBC

On Dec. 3, 2022 Keke Palmer sent the internet into overdrive when she revealed she was expecting her first baby while hosting Saturday Night Live.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" the 29-year-old began. "And I wanna set the record straight — I am!" she proclaimed while ripping open a long jacket.

02 of 08

Cat's Out the Bag

Keke Palmer Pregnant. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton/Instagram
Darius Daulton/Instagram

Once the news broke, her boyfriend Darius Jackson wasted no time in showing support for his boo.

He shared this sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner outing.

"2023 ❤️," he wrote alongside the pic of Palmer which showed her growing stomach and a playful look on her face.

03 of 08

Glowing and Flowing

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest SZA, host Keke Palmer, and Natasha Lyonne during the Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, December 3, 2022
Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Palmer shows off her bump in a crop top while wrapping up her night as host on SNL.

04 of 08

Pushing Through

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Big Boys sketch on Saturday, December 3, 2022
Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Keke does a little bump and grind (not sorry about that pun) during an SNL sketch.

05 of 08

Goofing Around

https://www.tiktok.com/@kekepalmer/video/7174472030358867246?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7174472030358867246&lang=en. Keke Palmer /Tiktok
Keke Palmer/Tiktok

And she is not slowing down. On Dec. 13, 2022, she posted a funny video of herself dancing on a sidewalk in front of a parked car as the O'Jays track "Use Ta Be My Girl" played in the background.

06 of 08

Smooches for the Baby

Keke Palmer Baby Bump. https://www.instagram.com/dvulton/?hl=en. Darius Daulton /Instagram
Darius Daulton/Instagram

Doting dad Jackson posted a sweet boomerang giving the growing bump lots of kisses.

07 of 08

Babymooning

Pregnant Keke Palmer Reflects on Learning How to 'Take It Easy' as She Enjoys Babymoon
Keke Palmer/instagram

The actress posted pictures from her relaxing babymoon on Instagram, stating, "I'm really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation."

She continued, "I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that's on brand with the theme of the season. Which is, rest."

08 of 08

Bumpin' Along

Keke Palmer New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Emmy winner cradles her growing bump while attending the New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards.

