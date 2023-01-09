Keke Palmer Is Pregnant with Her First Baby! See All Her Baby Bump Pics So Far

01 of 08 Surprise Reveal Will Heath/NBC On Dec. 3, 2022 Keke Palmer sent the internet into overdrive when she revealed she was expecting her first baby while hosting Saturday Night Live. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" the 29-year-old began. "And I wanna set the record straight — I am!" she proclaimed while ripping open a long jacket.

02 of 08 Cat's Out the Bag Darius Daulton/Instagram Once the news broke, her boyfriend Darius Jackson wasted no time in showing support for his boo. He shared this sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner outing. "2023 ❤️," he wrote alongside the pic of Palmer which showed her growing stomach and a playful look on her face.

03 of 08 Glowing and Flowing Will Heath/NBC via Getty Palmer shows off her bump in a crop top while wrapping up her night as host on SNL.

04 of 08 Pushing Through Will Heath/NBC via Getty Keke does a little bump and grind (not sorry about that pun) during an SNL sketch.

05 of 08 Goofing Around Keke Palmer/Tiktok And she is not slowing down. On Dec. 13, 2022, she posted a funny video of herself dancing on a sidewalk in front of a parked car as the O'Jays track "Use Ta Be My Girl" played in the background.

06 of 08 Smooches for the Baby Darius Daulton/Instagram Doting dad Jackson posted a sweet boomerang giving the growing bump lots of kisses.

07 of 08 Babymooning Keke Palmer/instagram The actress posted pictures from her relaxing babymoon on Instagram, stating, "I'm really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation." She continued, "I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that's on brand with the theme of the season. Which is, rest."